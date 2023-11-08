Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is $235.47, which is $19.63 above the current market price. The public float for ETN is 397.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETN on November 08, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

ETN) stock’s latest price update

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 216.43. However, the company has seen a 3.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-01 that ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer takes a look at today’s Fed decision to leave rates unchanged and analyzes what it means for well performing stocks.

ETN’s Market Performance

ETN’s stock has risen by 3.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.20% and a quarterly drop of -0.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Eaton Corporation plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.65% for ETN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ETN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ETN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETN Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETN rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.38. In addition, Eaton Corporation plc saw 37.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETN starting from Okray Thomas B, who sale 4,950 shares at the price of $231.09 back on Aug 31. After this action, Okray Thomas B now owns 7,367 shares of Eaton Corporation plc, valued at $1,143,896 using the latest closing price.

Szmagala Taras G. Jr. sale 1,869 shares at $226.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Szmagala Taras G. Jr. is holding 7,431 shares at $423,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.62 for the present operating margin

+33.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Corporation plc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value 17.38, with 8.36 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Corporation plc (ETN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 26.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.