e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.32relation to previous closing price of 101.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that e.l.f. has seen strong growth in 2023, as shares have seen a correction after being overextended in September. The company’s focus on millennials and affordable beauty products has driven adoption of the brand. Continued growth and an interesting deal look compelling, but expectations are still somewhat elevated here.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ELF is $139.92, which is $37.91 above the current price. The public float for ELF is 52.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on November 08, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a 10.13% increase in the past week, with a 1.75% rise in the past month, and a -22.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.48% for ELF’s stock, with a 3.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at -9.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.51. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 84.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 5,880 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Oct 24. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 136,499 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $646,800 using the latest closing price.

Franks Joshua Allen, the SVP, Operations of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 1,750 shares at $102.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Franks Joshua Allen is holding 94,072 shares at $179,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.