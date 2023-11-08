Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The average price predicted for Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) by analysts is $28.13, which is $18.77 above the current market price. The public float for DYN is 32.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.98% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of DYN was 495.17K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN)’s stock price has soared by 14.58 in relation to previous closing price of 8.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in October:

DYN’s Market Performance

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a 32.62% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.24% gain in the past month and a -11.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.66% for DYN’s stock, with a -17.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN rose by +32.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Nov 02. After this action, HIGH SUSANNA GATTI now owns 94,605 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $73,549 using the latest closing price.

Brumm Joshua T, the See Remarks of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 12,032 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Brumm Joshua T is holding 233,679 shares at $113,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -82.44 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.