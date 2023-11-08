Doximity Inc (DOCS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DOCS is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOCS is $25.00, which is $3.73 above the current market price. The public float for DOCS is 122.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.76% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCS on November 08, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

DOCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Doximity Inc (NYSE: DOCS) has dropped by -0.14 compared to previous close of 21.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-11-01 that Doximity announced a free new service called DocDefender that can remove a physician’s personal phone numbers and addresses from public websites

DOCS’s Market Performance

Doximity Inc (DOCS) has experienced a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.83% drop in the past month, and a -15.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for DOCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for DOCS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.94% for the last 200 days.

DOCS Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.61. In addition, Doximity Inc saw -36.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCS starting from Overpeck Craig, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.55 back on Oct 16. After this action, Overpeck Craig now owns 119,741 shares of Doximity Inc, valued at $21,550 using the latest closing price.

Overpeck Craig sale 1,000 shares at $21.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Overpeck Craig is holding 120,741 shares at $21,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.04 for the present operating margin

+87.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Doximity Inc stands at +26.92. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 12.56, with 10.78 for asset returns.

Based on Doximity Inc (DOCS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.59. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Doximity Inc (DOCS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.