Douglas Emmett Inc’s (DEI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has gone up by 7.67% for the week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month and a -12.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.85% for DEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for DEI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) Right Now?

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DEI is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DEI is $13.38, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for DEI is 160.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.63% of that float. The average trading volume for DEI on November 08, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

DEI) stock’s latest price update

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE: DEI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.36 in relation to its previous close of 12.62. However, the company has experienced a 7.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Although the revenue and EPS for Douglas Emmett (DEI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DEI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $13 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DEI Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.80. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc saw -23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.42 back on Jun 08. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc, valued at $124,186 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.