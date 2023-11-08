DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) is 94.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DV is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is $39.44, which is $9.94 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 120.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% of that float. On November 08, 2023, DV’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.04 in comparison to its previous close of 28.91, however, the company has experienced a 6.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of DoubleVerify (DV) for the quarter ended September 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

DV’s Market Performance

DV’s stock has risen by 6.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.87% and a quarterly drop of -11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.48% for DV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $30 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DV Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +3.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Oct 24. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $313,488 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 9,231 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 62,602 shares at $260,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.