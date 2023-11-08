Data Knights Acquisition Corp (DKDCA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for DKDCA is 1.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKDCA on November 08, 2023 was 89.46K shares.

DKDCA) stock’s latest price update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DKDCA)’s stock price has gone rise by 35.66 in comparison to its previous close of 5.72, however, the company has experienced a 40.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DKDCA’s Market Performance

DKDCA’s stock has risen by 40.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.35% and a quarterly drop of -28.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 26.13% for Data Knights Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for DKDCA’s stock, with a -25.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DKDCA Trading at -21.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKDCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.23%, as shares sank -31.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKDCA rose by +40.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.77. In addition, Data Knights Acquisition Corp saw -25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DKDCA

The total capital return value is set at -8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Data Knights Acquisition Corp (DKDCA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.