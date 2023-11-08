Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CTKB stock has gone up by 12.80%, with a monthly decline of -11.85% and a quarterly plunge of -47.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Cytek BioSciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for CTKB’s stock, with a -44.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTKB is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CTKB is $9.75, which is $6.24 above than the current price. The public float for CTKB is 116.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. The average trading volume of CTKB on November 08, 2023 was 987.31K shares.

CTKB) stock’s latest price update

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.97 in relation to its previous close of 4.45. However, the company has experienced a 12.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

CTKB Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -53.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.68 back on Oct 24. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 96,084 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $14,040 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,775,962 shares at $96,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -1.44, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.