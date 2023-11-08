Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH)’s stock price has soared by 24.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-05 that GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer and Joshua Fine, Chief Financial Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the 8th Annual Dawson James Conference being held in Jupiter, FL on Thursday,.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) is $4.00, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for CYTH is 7.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTH on November 08, 2023 was 43.26K shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH stock saw an increase of 34.37% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.17% and a quarterly increase of -11.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.43% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.13% for CYTH’s stock, with a -1.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTH Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.11%, as shares surge +19.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +34.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0252. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc saw -7.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Rafael Holdings, Inc., who purchase 4,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rafael Holdings, Inc. now owns 6,514,970 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

FINE N SCOTT, the Chief Executive Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc, purchase 299,402 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that FINE N SCOTT is holding 444,402 shares at $212,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.51 for the present operating margin

-199.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc stands at -1123.08. The total capital return value is set at -188.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.15. Equity return is now at value -457.19, with -228.95 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc (CYTH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.