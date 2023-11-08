Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.51 in relation to its previous close of 11.99. However, the company has experienced a -9.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-05 that With the market again printing some choppy price action, concerned investors may be better served with undervalued stocks to buy. Basically, it comes down to risk mitigation.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) is above average at 2.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) is $16.57, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for CRGY is 67.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRGY on November 08, 2023 was 869.86K shares.

CRGY’s Market Performance

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen a -9.93% decrease in the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a -13.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.75% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for CRGY’s stock, with a -4.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at -11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 55,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $31,250 using the latest closing price.

Falk Todd purchase 750 shares at $12.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Falk Todd is holding 3,600 shares at $9,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.