Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB)’s stock price has dropped by -7.81 in relation to previous closing price of 20.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Core Laboratories (CLB) anticipates revenues in the range of $125-$132 million and operating income in the band of $13.8-$17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. It also expects earnings per share in the 17-23 cents range.

Is It Worth Investing in Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Core Laboratories Inc (NYSE: CLB) is 21.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLB is 2.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) is $22.63, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for CLB is 46.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. On November 08, 2023, CLB’s average trading volume was 285.13K shares.

CLB’s Market Performance

CLB stock saw a decrease of -12.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Core Laboratories Inc (CLB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.49% for CLB’s stock, with a -20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLB by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $21 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLB Trading at -20.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -20.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLB fell by -12.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, Core Laboratories Inc saw -7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+16.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Laboratories Inc stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.93. Equity return is now at value 20.45, with 7.09 for asset returns.

Based on Core Laboratories Inc (CLB), the company’s capital structure generated 120.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.69. Total debt to assets is 38.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Core Laboratories Inc (CLB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.