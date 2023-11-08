Concord Acquisition Corp III’s (CNDB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CNDB stock has gone down by -1.49%, with a monthly decline of -2.31% and a quarterly surge of 1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.97% for Concord Acquisition Corp III The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for CNDB’s stock, with a 2.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) Right Now?

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CNDB is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNDB is 4.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for CNDB on November 08, 2023 was 114.38K shares.

CNDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB) has plunged by -1.86 when compared to previous closing price of 10.75, but the company has seen a -1.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNDB Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -2.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDB fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.70. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp III saw 3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDB

The total capital return value is set at -0.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.29. Equity return is now at value 5.94, with 5.32 for asset returns.

Based on Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.