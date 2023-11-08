Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) by analysts is $96.73, which is $24.74 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 77.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.54% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CIVI was 1.49M shares.

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) has decreased by -2.97 when compared to last closing price of 74.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that On October 25 2023 an on-line edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 100 Fastest Growing Public Companies. My Dogcatcher quest to sniff-out dividend-buys found 57 dividend-paying fast-growers using YCharts 11/1/23 data. The companies featured on the fastest-growing companies list, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits, and stock returns, are worth a combined $4 trillion in market capitalization. 57 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 100 fastest-growers and ranged 0.04% to 15.8% in annual-yield, while the 100 ranged -73.61% to 122.42% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 11/1/23 reckoning.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI’s stock has fallen by -4.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly drop of -6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Civitas Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.50% for CIVI’s stock, with a 2.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIVI Trading at -8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.02. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw 32.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 20.51, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.