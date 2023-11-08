CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) by analysts is $88.71, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for CBRE is 302.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CBRE was 1.64M shares.

CBRE) stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 75.12. However, the company has seen a 7.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that EADSY, AMTB and CBRE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 2, 2023.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen a 7.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.23% gain in the past month and a -11.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.00% for CBRE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $100 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBRE Trading at -1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.17. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw -3.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Boze Brandon B, who sale 1,200,000 shares at the price of $84.41 back on Aug 29. After this action, Boze Brandon B now owns 4,637,748 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $101,292,000 using the latest closing price.

Dhandapani Chandra, the CEO, GWS of CBRE Group Inc, sale 6,551 shares at $84.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Dhandapani Chandra is holding 126,644 shares at $550,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.30 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.19. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 45.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 17.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.