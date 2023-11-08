CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG) is above average at 8.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarGurus Inc (CARG) is $23.08, which is $3.08 above the current market price. The public float for CARG is 83.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CARG on November 08, 2023 was 983.64K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CARG) stock’s latest price update

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ: CARG)’s stock price has increased by 8.06 compared to its previous closing price of 18.36. However, the company has seen a 16.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for CarGurus (CARG) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

CARG’s Market Performance

CarGurus Inc (CARG) has seen a 16.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.65% gain in the past month and a 9.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CARG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.91% for CARG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at 11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.83. In addition, CarGurus Inc saw 41.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 51.39, with 29.15 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CarGurus Inc (CARG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.