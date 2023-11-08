BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has gone up by 12.86% for the week, with a 14.76% rise in the past month and a -7.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.08% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.68% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 46.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBIO is 1.00.

The public float for BBIO is 125.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on November 08, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.42 in relation to its previous close of 27.88. However, the company has experienced a 12.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-24 that A well-respected financial services company initiated coverage on the biotech. It flagged it with its equivalent of a buy recommendation.

BBIO Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +10.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc saw 285.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Scott Randal W., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Scott Randal W. now owns 13,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, valued at $75,000 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Neil, the CEO and President of BridgeBio Pharma Inc, sale 51,552 shares at $28.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Kumar Neil is holding 4,813,197 shares at $1,473,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 643.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.