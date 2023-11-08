Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS)’s stock price has soared by 12.24 in relation to previous closing price of 2.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-09 that While concocting a list of the worst regional bank stocks to sell now naturally sets a negative tone, here’s the reality. Recently, the AP warned that the banking crisis isn’t over yet.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRBS is at 0.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRBS is 15.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume for BRBS on November 08, 2023 was 93.78K shares.

BRBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has seen a -12.70% decrease in the past week, with a -24.24% drop in the past month, and a -65.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.88% for BRBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.06% for BRBS’s stock, with a -67.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRBS Trading at -45.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.00%, as shares sank -24.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBS fell by -12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) saw -77.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) stands at +17.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.09. Total debt to assets is 11.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.