Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) Stock Experiences -36.42% Monthly Change

The stock of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has seen a 0.13% increase in the past week, with a -36.42% drop in the past month, and a -30.31% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.31% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.27% for BHAT’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHAT on November 08, 2023 was 194.33K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) has dropped by -13.75 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-09 that If you’re trading penny stocks this week, consider these strategies The post Trading Penny Stocks in October? 3 Tips You Need to Consider appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

BHAT Trading at -41.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.92%, as shares sank -34.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4861. In addition, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology saw 129.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stands at -126.97. The total capital return value is set at -42.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Based on Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.