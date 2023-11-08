Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BODY is 1.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) is $1.03, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for BODY is 149.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On November 08, 2023, BODY’s average trading volume was 362.60K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BODY) stock’s latest price update

Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY)’s stock price has dropped by -13.76 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”), a leading subscription health and wellness company, will release its third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day to discuss the results. The toll-free dial-in for the conference call is (833) 470 1428 (U.S. & Canada), or +1 929 526 1599 (all other locations).

BODY’s Market Performance

Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) has seen a -12.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.42% decline in the past month and a -56.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.24% for BODY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.54% for BODY’s stock, with a -60.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BODY Trading at -42.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.73%, as shares sank -46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY fell by -12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2386. In addition, Beachbody Company Inc saw -65.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Congdon Jonathan, who sale 111,040 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Sep 29. After this action, Congdon Jonathan now owns 17,579,959 shares of Beachbody Company Inc, valued at $33,312 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the 10% Owner of Beachbody Company Inc, sale 134,730 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,690,999 shares at $59,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.13 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beachbody Company Inc stands at -28.05. The total capital return value is set at -51.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -59.79, with -30.35 for asset returns.

Based on Beachbody Company Inc (BODY), the company’s capital structure generated 21.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.01. Total debt to assets is 10.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 662.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beachbody Company Inc (BODY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.