Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) by analysts is $15000.00, which is $9.25 above the current market price. The public float for BYU is 2.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BYU was 206.32K shares.

BYU) stock’s latest price update

Baiyu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BYU)’s stock price has plunge by 36.82relation to previous closing price of 2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BYU’s Market Performance

Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has seen a 32.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -54.20% decline in the past month and a -87.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.40% for BYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.76% for BYU’s stock, with a -91.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BYU Trading at -63.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.34%, as shares sank -52.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYU rose by +32.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Baiyu Holdings Inc saw -95.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYU starting from Zhang Shuxiang, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jan 30. After this action, Zhang Shuxiang now owns 27,934,000 shares of Baiyu Holdings Inc, valued at $12,100,000 using the latest closing price.

Zhang Shuxiang, the 10% Owner of Baiyu Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000,000 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zhang Shuxiang is holding 17,934,000 shares at $11,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.01 for the present operating margin

+0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baiyu Holdings Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -0.72, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baiyu Holdings Inc (BYU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.