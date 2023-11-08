Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has plunge by 6.02relation to previous closing price of 216.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that The headline numbers for Axon (AXON) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) is above average at 170.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) is $242.82, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 69.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXON on November 08, 2023 was 533.86K shares.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON stock saw an increase of 10.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.55% and a quarterly increase of 12.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.03% for AXON’s stock, with a 12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $230 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.80. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc saw 38.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Isner Joshua, who sale 29,699 shares at the price of $196.37 back on Oct 02. After this action, Isner Joshua now owns 356,489 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc, valued at $5,831,990 using the latest closing price.

Cullivan Julie A, the Director of Axon Enterprise Inc, sale 515 shares at $214.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Cullivan Julie A is holding 5,367 shares at $110,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 3.95 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.