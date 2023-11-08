Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) by analysts is $34.39, which is $5.18 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.16M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 29.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has experienced a 10.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.76% rise in the past month, and a 0.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.15% for AXTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.93. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 14.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Kissire Deborah J., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $26.58 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kissire Deborah J. now owns 41,973 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $10,632 using the latest closing price.

COOK WILLIAM M, the Director of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, purchase 1,500 shares at $26.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that COOK WILLIAM M is holding 6,000 shares at $40,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.