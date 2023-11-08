Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 220.54. However, the company has seen a 1.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-07 that Payroll companies alleviate the complexities of processing payrolls. They withhold taxes, apply payments to various government agencies, track employee hours, track benefits, comply with regulations, and calculate and process employee paychecks.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is 26.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is $247.39, which is $25.14 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 409.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On November 08, 2023, ADP’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP’s stock has seen a 1.85% increase for the week, with a -11.16% drop in the past month and a -11.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.72% for ADP’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADP Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.91. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.