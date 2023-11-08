Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 173.55. However, the company has seen a -0.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Atlassian’s (TEAM) robust first-quarter fiscal 2024 performance reflects benefits from growing Subscription revenues, stronger renewals, migrations and paid seat expansion.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TEAM is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TEAM is $214.70, which is $35.77 above than the current price. The public float for TEAM is 152.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on November 08, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a -11.67% drop in the past month, and a -6.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.90% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.83. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 39.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $172.57 back on Nov 06. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 304,917 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,422,131 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $172.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 304,917 shares at $1,422,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. The total capital return value is set at -12.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.10. Equity return is now at value -80.45, with -13.55 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 195.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.20. Total debt to assets is 31.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.