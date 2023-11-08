Assessing the Risk and Potential of Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s (NOG) Stock

The stock of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has gone down by -4.96% for the week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month and a -14.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for NOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.13% for NOG’s stock, with a 3.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is above average at 4.69x. The 36-month beta value for NOG is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NOG is $50.85, which is $14.41 above than the current price. The public float for NOG is 92.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.28% of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on November 08, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.14 in relation to its previous close of 37.62. However, the company has experienced a -4.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-07 that During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $46 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOG Trading at -8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.02. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 18.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Dirlam Adam A., who sale 1,392 shares at the price of $38.49 back on Nov 01. After this action, Dirlam Adam A. now owns 59,572 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $53,578 using the latest closing price.

Evans James B., the Chief Technical Officer of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 630 shares at $38.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Evans James B. is holding 38,727 shares at $24,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 64.17, with 20.05 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.