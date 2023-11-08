Assessing the Risk and Potential of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (HRTG) Stock

In the past week, HRTG stock has gone up by 29.95%, with a monthly gain of 36.65% and a quarterly surge of 57.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.34% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.51% for HRTG’s stock, with a 82.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) is 7.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HRTG is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) is $7.33, which is -$0.35 below the current market price. The public float for HRTG is 17.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On November 08, 2023, HRTG’s average trading volume was 298.39K shares.

HRTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) has jumped by 8.78 compared to previous close of 7.06. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-05 that Heritage shares have cut through that price resistance like a hot knife through butter.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HRTG Trading at 39.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +38.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG rose by +29.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +213.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 326.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Mar 21. After this action, WIDDICOMBE RICHARD A now owns 681,921 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $15,050 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 470,160 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -23.30. The total capital return value is set at -16.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.24. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.00. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.