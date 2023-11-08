Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Sanjay Hurry – Head of IR Beth Jantzen – CFO James Hayward – Chairman, President and CEO Clay Shorrock – Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development Conference Call Participants Jason McCarthy – Maxim Group Operator Good day, and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Dna Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APDN is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) is $3.50, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for APDN is 12.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On November 08, 2023, APDN’s average trading volume was 38.75K shares.

APDN’s Market Performance

APDN stock saw a decrease of 28.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.69% and a quarterly a decrease of -39.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.02% for Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for APDN’s stock, with a -23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APDN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for APDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APDN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

APDN Trading at -12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APDN rose by +28.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8920. In addition, Applied Dna Sciences Inc saw -42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.89 for the present operating margin

+20.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Dna Sciences Inc stands at -45.51. The total capital return value is set at -116.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.83. Equity return is now at value -99.93, with -50.65 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Dna Sciences Inc (APDN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.