Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has plunged by -0.54 when compared to previous closing price of 16.76, but the company has seen a 6.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that At first glance, it may seem like there are no growth stocks with monthly dividends. After all, most of the stocks in this category provide a greater portion of their total returns from dividends compared to your typical growth stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is above average at 23.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) is $18.00, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APLE on November 08, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a 6.31% increase in the past week, with a 10.47% rise in the past month, and a 8.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for APLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for APLE’s stock, with a 7.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLE Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Aug 11. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 573,109 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $75,338 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Redd, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Hugh Redd is holding 110,997 shares at $14,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.35 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.