Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) by analysts is $97.92, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for APO is 394.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of APO was 2.45M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has increased by 1.44 when compared to last closing price of 83.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-07 that The owner of Pizza Express has said it won’t bid for Wagamama chain, The Restaurant Group, citing market conditions for its decision. It leaves the field clear for private equity group Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), which has bid more than £500 million for TRG.

APO’s Market Performance

Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a 8.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.42% decline in the past month and a 3.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.05% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 12.85% for the last 200 days.

APO Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.03. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 32.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Krongard A B, who purchase 1,009 shares at the price of $85.95 back on Nov 03. After this action, Krongard A B now owns 77,608 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $86,719 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $86.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 372,961 shares at $1,721,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 20.84, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.