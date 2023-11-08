Angi Inc (ANGI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANGI is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Angi Inc (ANGI) is $4.36, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for ANGI is 77.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On November 08, 2023, ANGI’s average trading volume was 643.43K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ANGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Angi Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) has decreased by -2.35 when compared to last closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that DENVER, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the close of market trading on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results at ir.angi.com/q u arterly-earnings. On Wednesday November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. and IAC will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the companies’ respective third quarter results.

ANGI’s Market Performance

Angi Inc (ANGI) has experienced a 3.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.14% drop in the past month, and a -35.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for ANGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.12% for ANGI stock, with a simple moving average of -36.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGI Trading at -15.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6875. In addition, Angi Inc saw -29.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 48,164 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 22,416 shares of Angi Inc, valued at $144,492 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc, sale 6 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 70,580 shares at $18 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.15 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.70. Equity return is now at value -9.48, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Angi Inc (ANGI), the company’s capital structure generated 55.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.85. Total debt to assets is 30.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Angi Inc (ANGI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.