Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX)

The 36-month beta value for TNGX is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TNGX is $17.60, which is $8.76 above than the current price. The public float for TNGX is 52.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.06% of that float. The average trading volume of TNGX on November 08, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

TNGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has increased by 2.61 when compared to last closing price of 8.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that We are circling back on clinical stage developmental concern Tango Therapeutics, Inc. for the first time since November 2022. The company recently raised capital to fund all operations well into 2027, and a beneficial owner/director just added just over $2.4 million of new shares to their stake. An updated analysis on Tango Therapeutics follows in the paragraphs below.

TNGX’s Market Performance

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has experienced a 7.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month, and a 35.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.68% for TNGX’s stock, with a 61.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw 21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Crystal Adam, who sale 7,507 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Nov 01. After this action, Crystal Adam now owns 81,250 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $62,994 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the of Tango Therapeutics Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 8,198,642 shares at $3,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -435.14. The total capital return value is set at -34.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -41.76, with -25.81 for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 9.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.