Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SenesTech Inc (SNES)

The 36-month beta value for SNES is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNES is $4.00, which is $3.72 above than the current price. The public float for SNES is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SNES on November 08, 2023 was 112.48K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

SNES) stock’s latest price update

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.55 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that PHOENIX, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023. Company Webcast The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00am ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, on the Company’s website at https://senestech.investorroom.com/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/snes/2056680.

SNES’s Market Performance

SenesTech Inc (SNES) has experienced a -5.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.77% drop in the past month, and a -64.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.83% for SNES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.83% for SNES’s stock, with a -77.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNES Trading at -32.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.09%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNES fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3347. In addition, SenesTech Inc saw -90.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-949.36 for the present operating margin

+27.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for SenesTech Inc stands at -951.42. The total capital return value is set at -119.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.07. Equity return is now at value -210.32, with -159.26 for asset returns.

Based on SenesTech Inc (SNES), the company’s capital structure generated 6.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

In summary, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.