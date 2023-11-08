Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT)

The 36-month beta value for OPRT is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPRT is $7.83, which is $4.86 above than the current price. The public float for OPRT is 25.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of OPRT on November 08, 2023 was 181.24K shares.

OPRT) stock’s latest price update

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -48.97 in comparison to its previous close of 5.82, however, the company has experienced a -49.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dorian Hare – Investor Relations Raul Vazquez – Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Coblentz – Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer Conference Call Participants Rick Shane – JPMorgan John Hecht – Jefferies Lance Jessurun – BTIG Sanjay Sakhrani – KBW Operator Hello, and welcome to the Oportun Financial Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

OPRT’s Market Performance

Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) has experienced a -49.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -56.26% drop in the past month, and a -56.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for OPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.45% for OPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPRT Trading at -56.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.46%, as shares sank -58.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT fell by -49.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Oportun Financial Corp saw -46.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from Institutional Venture Manageme, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $7.31 back on Sep 05. After this action, Institutional Venture Manageme now owns 3,358,691 shares of Oportun Financial Corp, valued at $365,500 using the latest closing price.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of Oportun Financial Corp, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON is holding 195,939 shares at $144,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oportun Financial Corp stands at -8.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -41.79, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 541.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 82.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Oportun Financial Corp (OPRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.