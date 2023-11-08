Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS)

The 36-month beta value for IGMS is also noteworthy at -0.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IGMS is $22.60, which is $17.2 above than the current price. The public float for IGMS is 20.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.73% of that float. The average trading volume of IGMS on November 08, 2023 was 293.95K shares.

IGMS) stock’s latest price update

IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS)’s stock price has soared by 10.43 in relation to previous closing price of 4.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

IGMS’s Market Performance

IGMS’s stock has risen by 37.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly drop of -31.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.58% for IGM Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.54% for IGMS’s stock, with a -54.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IGMS Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares surge +5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +37.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.53. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw -68.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Gauthier George, who sale 935 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Gauthier George now owns 39,082 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $7,430 using the latest closing price.

Gauthier George, the Chief Commercial Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc, sale 936 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Gauthier George is holding 40,017 shares at $8,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21324.23 for the present operating margin

-891.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc stands at -20683.07. The total capital return value is set at -75.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.57. Equity return is now at value -73.92, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.54. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -76.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In summary, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.