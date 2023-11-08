Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.32relation to previous closing price of 167.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Analog Devices (ADI) stood at $157.33, denoting a +0.93% change from the preceding trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by analysts is $200.79, which is $32.68 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 496.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.28M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stock saw a decrease of 6.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $190 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADI Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.09. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $182.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 70,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,826,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE VINCENT, the Chair & CEO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $197.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that ROCHE VINCENT is holding 70,713 shares at $1,976,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 10.35, with 7.53 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.