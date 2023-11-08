An In-Depth Look at ODDITY Tech Ltd.’s (ODD) Stock Performance

In the past week, ODD stock has gone up by 22.82%, with a monthly gain of 5.66% and a quarterly plunge of -37.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.08% for ODDITY Tech Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.18% for ODD’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ODD is $49.71, which is $18.33 above than the current price. The public float for ODD is 23.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.97% of that float. The average trading volume of ODD on November 08, 2023 was 611.79K shares.

ODD) stock’s latest price update

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 28.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-07 that Oddity Tech Ltd., the Israeli digital consumer technology platform for the beauty and wellness market, posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter late Tuesday and raised its guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +22.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.94. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -33.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.52 for the present operating margin

+67.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for ODDITY Tech Ltd. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 13.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.19.

Based on ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.52. Total debt to assets is 7.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In summary, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.