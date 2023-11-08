American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 121.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Tower Corp. (AMT) by analysts is $208.65, which is $23.2 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 463.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AMT was 2.10M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) has plunged by -0.67 when compared to previous closing price of 186.70, but the company has seen a 4.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that 5G stocks aren’t just riding the wave of a technology trend, they’re at the helm of a revolution in the communications sphere. Think of 5G as the transformative step from the slide rule to the personal computer, a robust paradigm shift.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT’s stock has risen by 4.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.46% and a quarterly drop of -0.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for American Tower Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.22% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $208 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.14. In addition, American Tower Corp. saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from HORMATS ROBERT D, who sale 150 shares at the price of $166.39 back on Oct 16. After this action, HORMATS ROBERT D now owns 6,943 shares of American Tower Corp., valued at $24,958 using the latest closing price.

HORMATS ROBERT D, the Director of American Tower Corp., sale 150 shares at $163.63 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that HORMATS ROBERT D is holding 7,093 shares at $24,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corp. stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corp. (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Tower Corp. (AMT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.