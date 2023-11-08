Ameren Corp. (AEE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 78.28, however, the company has experienced a 3.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Ameren Corporation is a regulated electric and natural gas utility serving Missouri and Illinois with a large customer base. The company’s recent market performance has been disappointing, but it is primarily due to utilities being treated as bond alternatives. Ameren’s financial stability and high dividend yield make it an attractive investment, despite potential challenges from population decline and slower coal exit.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) is above average at 18.26x. The 36-month beta value for AEE is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AEE is $84.17, which is $6.17 above than the current price. The public float for AEE is 261.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on November 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

AEE’s Market Performance

AEE’s stock has seen a 3.02% increase for the week, with a 3.92% rise in the past month and a -3.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Ameren Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for AEE’s stock, with a -5.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.12. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from MOEHN MICHAEL L, who sale 3,155 shares at the price of $79.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, MOEHN MICHAEL L now owns 161,369 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $251,233 using the latest closing price.

Diya Fadi M, the SVP & CNO of Subsidiary of Ameren Corp., sale 36,940 shares at $82.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Diya Fadi M is holding 57,676 shares at $3,042,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.85, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.