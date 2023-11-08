Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Stock Showcases 0.91% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LNT stock has gone up by 2.48%, with a monthly gain of 2.94% and a quarterly plunge of -2.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Alliant Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.91% for LNT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) is above average at 18.29x. The 36-month beta value for LNT is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNT is $52.39, which is $2.06 above than the current price. The public float for LNT is 252.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of LNT on November 08, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

LNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alliant Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: LNT) has plunged by -0.87 when compared to previous closing price of 50.44, but the company has seen a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $59 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNT Trading at 0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +1.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.59. In addition, Alliant Energy Corp. saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.07 for the present operating margin

+24.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corp. stands at +16.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.11. Equity return is now at value 10.62, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 42.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.