Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has increased by 0.97 when compared to last closing price of 32.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-03 that Three passengers who were aboard an Alaska Airlines jet when an off-duty pilot riding in the cockpit “jump seat” allegedly tried to disable the plane’s engines sued the Seattle-based carrier on Thursday, accusing it of breaching its duty to ensure flight safety.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is $51.46, which is $18.3 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 127.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALK on November 08, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a 4.84% increase in the past week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month, and a -28.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for ALK’s stock, with a -24.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.60. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 6.54, with 1.74 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.