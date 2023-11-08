Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has plunge by 2.80relation to previous closing price of 107.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Agilent (A) collaborates with Sarawak Infectious Disease Centre to provide the latter with its 6475 triple quadrupole LC/MS system, enabling rapid outbreak response for neglected tropical diseases.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 28.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for A is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $134.73, which is $24.18 above the current market price. The public float for A is 291.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On November 08, 2023, A’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stock saw a decrease of 6.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for A’s stock, with a -12.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $123 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

A Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.43. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Gonsalves Rodney, who purchase 3 shares at the price of $111.09 back on Sep 28. After this action, Gonsalves Rodney now owns 24,222 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $288 using the latest closing price.

Gonsalves Rodney, the V.P., Corporate Controller of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $118.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Gonsalves Rodney is holding 24,219 shares at $415,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 21.28, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.