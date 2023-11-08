Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV)’s stock price has dropped by -13.50 in relation to previous closing price of 2.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advantage Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: ADV) today announced the company will release its third quarter 2023 results at 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 7, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on the same day.

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADV is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADV is $3.50, which is $1.38 above than the current price. The public float for ADV is 96.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of ADV on November 08, 2023 was 399.67K shares.

ADV’s Market Performance

The stock of Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has seen a -10.87% decrease in the past week, with a -32.79% drop in the past month, and a -21.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for ADV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.15% for ADV’s stock, with a -9.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADV Trading at -24.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -31.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc. saw -1.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADV starting from KILTS JAMES M, who purchase 15,700 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Sep 07. After this action, KILTS JAMES M now owns 605,441 shares of Advantage Solutions Inc., valued at $41,776 using the latest closing price.

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc., purchase 19,167 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 589,741 shares at $50,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.40 for the present operating margin

+7.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advantage Solutions Inc. stands at -34.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -80.72, with -29.28 for asset returns.

Based on Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV), the company’s capital structure generated 186.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.10. Total debt to assets is 49.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.