Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock Faces 4.34% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ACCO stock has gone down by -5.14%, with a monthly decline of -10.61% and a quarterly plunge of -16.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Acco Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.32% for ACCO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ACCO is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACCO is $9.75, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for ACCO is 91.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ACCO on November 08, 2023 was 625.99K shares.

ACCO) stock’s latest price update

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.95. However, the company has seen a -5.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Christopher McGinnis – Senior Director of Investor Relations Thomas Tedford – President and Chief Executive Officer Deborah O’Connor – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Gregory Burns – Sidoti & Company Kevin Steinke – Barrington Research Joseph Gomes – NOBLE Capital Operator Hello everyone, and welcome to the ACCO Brands Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Emily, and I’ll be coordinating your call today.

ACCO Trading at -10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Acco Brands Corporation saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from McCormack Gregory J., who sale 11,723 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 21. After this action, McCormack Gregory J. now owns 129,094 shares of Acco Brands Corporation, valued at $60,444 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of Acco Brands Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 25,000 shares at $27,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acco Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Based on Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.