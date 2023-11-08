Accenture plc (ACN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Accenture plc (ACN) by analysts is $333.44, which is $18.25 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 626.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ACN was 1.86M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 313.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The latest trading day saw Accenture (ACN) settling at $313.09, representing a -0.13% change from its previous close.

ACN’s Market Performance

Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a 6.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.02% gain in the past month and a 1.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for ACN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for ACN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.70% for the last 200 days.

ACN Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.11. In addition, Accenture plc saw 18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $314.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 26,830 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $2,832,124 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 1,083 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 35,526 shares at $324,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.05. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.