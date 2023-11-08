Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ACAD is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACAD is $32.69, which is $9.19 above than the current price. The public float for ACAD is 162.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ACAD on November 08, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.00 in relation to its previous close of 23.98. However, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Acadia (ACAD) reports better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results as both earnings and sales beat estimates. The stock rises in after-market hours.

ACAD’s Market Performance

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has seen a 4.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.10% gain in the past month and a -11.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.41% for ACAD’s stock, with a 1.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $35 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at -1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.95. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 47.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 51,563 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Oct 06. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 89,131 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,132,323 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 16,369 shares at $21.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 45,857 shares at $359,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -37.78, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.