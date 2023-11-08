A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) has dropped by -5.09 compared to previous close of 26.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Greg Roberts – CEO Thor Gjerdrum – President Kathleen Simpson – CFO Conference Call Participants Lucas Pipes – B. Riley Securities Tom Forte – D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) Right Now?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AMRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) by analysts is $51.50, which is $26.49 above the current market price. The public float for AMRK is 17.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.26% of that float. On November 08, 2023, the average trading volume of AMRK was 278.50K shares.

AMRK’s Market Performance

AMRK stock saw a decrease of -3.92% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.82% for AMRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMRK Trading at -17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRK fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.13. In addition, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc saw -25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRK starting from Wittmeyer Michael R., who sale 4,923 shares at the price of $34.25 back on Sep 14. After this action, Wittmeyer Michael R. now owns 475,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, valued at $168,613 using the latest closing price.

Aquilino Brian, the Chief Operating Officer of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $34.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Aquilino Brian is holding 0 shares at $2,073,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.08 for the present operating margin

+1.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc stands at +1.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.23. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 10.44 for asset returns.

Based on A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 115.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.65. Total debt to assets is 44.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.72 and the total asset turnover is 6.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.