Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZNTL is 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZNTL is $47.50, which is $35.02 above the current price. The public float for ZNTL is 64.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on November 07, 2023 was 706.56K shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s stock price has gone decline by -30.20 in comparison to its previous close of 17.88, however, the company has experienced a -22.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company’s financials show a solid cash position and efficient allocation of resources. Zentalis has a diverse pipeline of oncological therapies in various stages of clinical trials, targeting different types of cancer.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen a -22.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.79% decline in the past month and a -50.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.08% for ZNTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.89% for the last 200 days.

ZNTL Trading at -40.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -35.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL fell by -22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.25. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -38.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Brownstein Carrie, who sale 10,628 shares at the price of $19.50 back on Oct 04. After this action, Brownstein Carrie now owns 105,685 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $207,298 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,068 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 859,089 shares at $118,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -62.88, with -51.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.