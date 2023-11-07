YPF ADR (YPF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of YPF ADR (YPF) has gone up by 2.37% for the week, with a -15.08% drop in the past month and a -29.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for YPF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.12% for YPF’s stock, with a -18.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for YPF ADR (YPF) by analysts is $14.85, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of YPF was 1.92M shares.

YPF) stock’s latest price update

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 10.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) reachead $11.27 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.27% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of YPF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YPF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YPF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YPF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YPF Trading at -18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, YPF ADR saw 10.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, YPF ADR (YPF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.