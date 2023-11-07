WW International Inc (WW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) has dropped by -1.43 compared to previous close of 7.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Corey Kinger – Investor Relations Sima Sistani – Chief Executive Officer Heather Stark – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jason English – Goldman Sachs Nathan Feather – Morgan Stanley Linda Bolton Weiser – D.A. Davidson Alex Fuhrman – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Henry Carr – UBS Operator Good day, and welcome to the WW International, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WW is 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WW is $12.10, which is $5.38 above the current price. The public float for WW is 76.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WW on November 07, 2023 was 4.49M shares.

WW’s Market Performance

WW’s stock has seen a -6.42% decrease for the week, with a -30.89% drop in the past month and a -19.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.69% for WW International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.81% for WW’s stock, with a -5.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WW stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for WW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WW in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WW Trading at -29.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -38.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WW fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, WW International Inc saw 86.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WW starting from KELLY DENIS F, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $6.86 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY DENIS F now owns 96,921 shares of WW International Inc, valued at $109,760 using the latest closing price.

Westend S.A., the 10% Owner of WW International Inc, sale 14,818,300 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Westend S.A. is holding 0 shares at $105,950,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.24 for the present operating margin

+60.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for WW International Inc stands at -24.15. The total capital return value is set at 13.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WW International Inc (WW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.