Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has gone down by -7.58% for the week, with a -53.72% drop in the past month and a -77.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.27% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.85% for WRNT’s stock, with a -68.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

WRNT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of WRNT on November 07, 2023 was 252.36K shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.63 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a -7.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -53.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.67%, as shares sank -49.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -6.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4324. In addition, Warrantee Inc ADR saw -92.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+98.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrantee Inc ADR stands at -43.20. The total capital return value is set at -95.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -106.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.